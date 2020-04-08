Kyrgyzstanis living abroad are urged to help the country

Well-known Kyrgyzstanis who live abroad are called on to help the country. Video message was posted on Instagram.

Asia MIX team of the Club of the Funny and Inventive and a football player Ilzat Akhmetov have rendered possible assistance to the Kyrgyz doctors and have raised 1 million soms.

«Singer Svetlana Nazarenko, UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko joined our initiative. If you have even a slightest opportunity to help your family, neighbors, fellow citizens, people, do not watch from the sidelines,» the captain of Asia MIX team, Eldiyar Kenensarov, posted.