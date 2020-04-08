12:36
Kyrgyzstanis living abroad are urged to help the country

Well-known Kyrgyzstanis who live abroad are called on to help the country. Video message was posted on Instagram.

Asia MIX team of the Club of the Funny and Inventive and a football player Ilzat Akhmetov have rendered possible assistance to the Kyrgyz doctors and have raised 1 million soms.

«Singer Svetlana Nazarenko, UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko joined our initiative. If you have even a slightest opportunity to help your family, neighbors, fellow citizens, people, do not watch from the sidelines,» the captain of Asia MIX team, Eldiyar Kenensarov, posted.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

Наша команда @asiamix_official и футболист Московского ЦСКА @i.akhmetov77 Ильзат Ахметов решили не оставаться в стороне и оказать посильную помощь медицинским работникам в Кыргызстане. Для этих целей было собрано 1 млн. сом и куплен медицинский инвентарь: ⠀ ⁃ 8750 одноразовых масок; ⠀ ⁃ 675 комбинезонов; ⠀ ⁃ 221 защитных очков; ⠀ ⁃ 63 защитных экранов; ⠀ ⁃ 25 респираторов. ⠀ К нашей инициативе также присоединились @aya312.ru Светлана Назаренко (Город 312) и @bulletvalentina Валентина Шевченко (чемпион UFC). Мы не бьем себя в грудь, мол, «какие мы молодцы». Наш искренний посыл - это помощь ближнему, терпение, сознательность, единство и, конечно же, любовь! ⠀ Братья и сёстры!!! Если у вас есть хоть малейшая возможность оказать помощь семье, соседям, согражданам, народу - не оставайтесь в стороне! Только искренняя и любовь и Вера во Всевышнего могут служить истинным ориентиром для человека и для целого народа! Берегите себя и своих близких! #kyrgyzstan #кыргызстан #помощь #медицина #medicine #quarantine #карантин #вера #faith

Публикация от Эльдияр Кененсаров (@eldiyar_kenensarov)

