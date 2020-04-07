13:46
Number of committed crimes sharply reduces in Bishkek

Crimes committed on the streets and in public places have practically reduced to zero. The Commandant of Bishkek, Almazbek Orozaliev, told at a press conference.

According to him, 516 crimes have been registered during the state of emergency, 467 of them have been solved.

«The quarantine zone in Bishkek is expanding. Disinfection is carried out in the area. The quarantine zone is currently limited to the Southern Highway, Sadyrbaev, Nekrasov, April 7 Streets, Molodaya Gvardiya Boulevard, Big Chui Canal. Ortho-Sai, Osh and Alamedin markets are not included in the quarantine zone,» Almazbek Orozaliev said.
