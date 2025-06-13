17:27
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Kyrgyzstanis commit least of all crimes among migrants in Russia

Uzbekistanis commit the most crimes among migrants in Russia. Citizens of Kyrgyzstan — the least. Such conclusions follow from the data announced by Deputy Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Vitaly Yakovlev, in Ashgabat at the international conference «Peace, Sustainable Development and Migration».

According to him, citizens of Uzbekistan account for 35.5 percent of the total number of crimes committed by foreigners in Russia in the first quarter of this year.

Citizens of Tajikistan take the second place in the anti-rating (16.6 percent). Citizens of Kyrgyzstan close this top three (11.5 percent).

As the law enforcement agency of the Russian Federation noted, the number of crimes committed in Russia by foreigners in the first quarter of 2025 increased by 15.3 percent compared to the same period last year.

«Unfortunately, we see a negative trend of growth in the number of criminal acts committed by migrants; in particular, the number of crimes committed by foreigners increased by 15.3 percent. In absolute terms, foreigners committed 12,500 crimes in Russia in the first quarter of this year,» Viktor Yakovlev said.

At the same time, the number of administrative reports filed against foreign citizens decreased by 1.1 percent in the first quarter of this year.
link: https://24.kg/english/332645/
views: 149
Print
Related
Two men attack citizen of Kyrgyzstan in St. Petersburg
Over 1,900 vacancies found for Kyrgyz migrants in Russia in 2025
Over 15 million rubles returned to migrants from Kyrgyzstan in Moscow
Native of Kyrgyzstan stripped of Russian citizenship for threat to security
Two Kyrgyzstanis arrested for helping illegal migrants cross Russian border
Kyrgyzstanis demonstrate best knowledge of Russian language among labor migrants
Russia tightens entry rules for foreign nationals starting June 30
Kyrgyz woman with small child hit on escalator in St. Petersburg metro
Kyrgyzstan's MPs discuss legal status of migrants in Russia
4,000 Kyrgyzstanis withdrawn from Russia's black list
Popular
Tashiev congratulates Uzbekistan on World Cup qualification Tashiev congratulates Uzbekistan on World Cup qualification
Kyrgyzstan and UAE teams hold pre-match press conferences in Bishkek Kyrgyzstan and UAE teams hold pre-match press conferences in Bishkek
Over 3,000 foreigners apply for legalization in Kyrgyzstan Over 3,000 foreigners apply for legalization in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan vs. UAE match in Bishkek: 3,000 police officers to ensure order Kyrgyzstan vs. UAE match in Bishkek: 3,000 police officers to ensure order
13 June, Friday
17:21
Health Ministry considers solution to housing problem for young doctors Health Ministry considers solution to housing problem f...
16:20
Catastrophe is possible, if doctors' salaries are not raised – Health Minister
16:11
Kyrgyzstanis commit least of all crimes among migrants in Russia
16:00
Repair of heating networks in Bishkek: Section of Frunze Street to be closed
15:56
Kyrgyzstan and China stepping up cooperation in science and technology