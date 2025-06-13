Kyrgyzstanis commit least of all crimes among migrants in Russia

Uzbekistanis commit the most crimes among migrants in Russia. Citizens of Kyrgyzstan — the least. Such conclusions follow from the data announced by Deputy Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Vitaly Yakovlev, in Ashgabat at the international conference «Peace, Sustainable Development and Migration».

According to him, citizens of Uzbekistan account for 35.5 percent of the total number of crimes committed by foreigners in Russia in the first quarter of this year.

Citizens of Tajikistan take the second place in the anti-rating (16.6 percent). Citizens of Kyrgyzstan close this top three (11.5 percent).

As the law enforcement agency of the Russian Federation noted, the number of crimes committed in Russia by foreigners in the first quarter of 2025 increased by 15.3 percent compared to the same period last year.

«Unfortunately, we see a negative trend of growth in the number of criminal acts committed by migrants; in particular, the number of crimes committed by foreigners increased by 15.3 percent. In absolute terms, foreigners committed 12,500 crimes in Russia in the first quarter of this year,» Viktor Yakovlev said.

At the same time, the number of administrative reports filed against foreign citizens decreased by 1.1 percent in the first quarter of this year.