Number of crimes committed in public places decreases in Batken

At least 15 crimes committed in public places were registered in Batken region for three months of 2024. The Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

According to it, this is 60 crimes less. At least 75 crimes were registered in 2023.

The department notes that to ensure the safety of citizens, police officers are actively working at the local level, organizing various raids and patrols.

Mobile police reception centers also operate. They currently provide services in the cities of Batken, Kyzyl-Kiya and Leilek, Kadamdzhai districts.

In addition, in order to prevent crime, explanatory work is carried out in markets, train stations, and crowded places.
