Number of crimes committed by illegal migrants increases in Russia

The number of crimes committed by illegal migrants has tripled in Russia. The Chairman of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, Alexander Bastrykin, said at a meeting on the high level of crime among migrants.

According to the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, 3.5 million migrants are staying in the country legally, while 630,000 are in the Russian Federation illegally.

According to the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, 23,847 crimes have been committed by foreigners this year. At the same time, the number of serious criminal acts has increased by 12 percent — from 4,390 to 4,935. The number of crimes committed by people staying illegally in Russia has tripled. The number of crimes committed by labor migrants has increased by 6 percent.

According to Alexander Bastrykin, the desire of unscrupulous landlords to make a profit is one of the reasons for illegal activity among migrants.

«By earning money, they create conditions for committing crimes against our children. This is unacceptable,» he said.