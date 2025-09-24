12:11
USD 87.45
EUR 103.22
RUB 1.05
English

Interior Ministry: Cameras have helped solve over 3,000 crimes

Over 3,000 crimes have been solved thanks to CCTV cameras in Kyrgyzstan. Almaz Batyrbaev, Deputy Head of the Public Security Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, said.

«Today, there are no unsolved serious and high-profile crimes in the country, such as robbery or rape. Since the system’s launch, over 3,000 wanted criminals have been identified and detained, including those on the international wanted list,» he noted.

Over 3,000 cameras have been installed and connected throughout the country, including approximately 1,500 with facial recognition function. All cameras are located in crowded areas and record 24/7. Their work has significantly reduced the number of incidents on the streets and in public places.

Almaz Batyrbaev added that since the project’s inception, 234 people have been found and reunited with their families.
link: https://24.kg/english/344706/
views: 73
Print
Related
All traffic violation cameras in Kyrgyzstan to be operational by year-end
They don’t sleep, don’t blink, don’t make mistakes: ‘Electronic hawks’ go live
Kyrgyzstanis commit least of all crimes among migrants in Russia
Police install cameras in schools and kindergartens in Issyk-Kul region
Children commit 1,552 crimes in Kyrgyzstan in 2024
Surveillance cameras to be installed in Bishkek schools and kindergartens
Facial recognition cameras installed in 109 schools in Bishkek
Number of crimes committed by illegal migrants increases in Russia
Russian Interior Ministry registers decrease in crimes among migrants
Number of crimes committed in public places decreases in Batken
Popular
Attacks by illegal armed groups repelled during CSTO exercises in Kyrgyzstan Attacks by illegal armed groups repelled during CSTO exercises in Kyrgyzstan
Criminal group's activities at Ken-Sai checkpoint stopped in Kyrgyzstan Criminal group's activities at Ken-Sai checkpoint stopped in Kyrgyzstan
UN concerned about convictions of Rita Karasartova and Kloop Media employees UN concerned about convictions of Rita Karasartova and Kloop Media employees
Kyrgyzstanis to be able to vote at any convenient polling station Kyrgyzstanis to be able to vote at any convenient polling station
24 September, Wednesday
11:50
Interior Ministry: Cameras have helped solve over 3,000 crimes Interior Ministry: Cameras have helped solve over 3,000...
11:46
Two new members elected to Kyrgyzstan’s CEC, including ex-State Secretary
11:39
Zhogorku Kenesh dismisses CEC member Anar Dubanbaeva ahead of term
11:34
Japarov voices support for Trump, Putin in seeking peaceful solution on Ukraine
11:27
New medical facility may be built on site of former psychiatric hospital in Osh