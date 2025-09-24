Interior Ministry: Cameras have helped solve over 3,000 crimes

Over 3,000 crimes have been solved thanks to CCTV cameras in Kyrgyzstan. Almaz Batyrbaev, Deputy Head of the Public Security Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, said.

«Today, there are no unsolved serious and high-profile crimes in the country, such as robbery or rape. Since the system’s launch, over 3,000 wanted criminals have been identified and detained, including those on the international wanted list,» he noted.

Over 3,000 cameras have been installed and connected throughout the country, including approximately 1,500 with facial recognition function. All cameras are located in crowded areas and record 24/7. Their work has significantly reduced the number of incidents on the streets and in public places.

Almaz Batyrbaev added that since the project’s inception, 234 people have been found and reunited with their families.