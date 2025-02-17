Children commit 1,552 crimes in Kyrgyzstan in 2024

Minors committed 1,552 crimes last year in Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs informed 24.kg news agency, citing the head of the Department for Coordination and Control of the Juvenile Liaison Office Nurzhan Adylova.

According to her, 1,665 crimes were committed against minors.

Property crimes are mainly committed (thefts).

In 2024, two cases of causing serious bodily harm, leading to the death of teenagers (consequences of a fight), were registered, since the beginning of 2025 — three cases, on which investigative measures are being carried out.

«Criminal cases have been initiated on all cases of causing serious bodily harm, leading to serious consequences, the materials will be sent to court upon completion of the investigation. The minors suspected of committing these crimes had no prior preventive records and no history of unlawful behavior. In addition, official investigations are being conducted on all high-profile crimes in relation to police officers and decisions will be made based on their results,» the Ministry of Internal Affairs noted.

It is specified that eight cases of extortion among students of general education institutions were detected last year, and six — in 2023.

In 2024, a total of 3,862 minors were identified and placed on preventive records.