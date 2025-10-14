Number of criminal cases related to crimes against children decreases in Bishkek

At least 287 criminal cases were initiated in Bishkek in the first half of 2025 involving crimes committed against children. Altynbek Zholdoshbekov, head of a department of the city prosecutor’s office, said.

According to him, compared to the same period last year, there has been a decline in such offenses — 311 cases were registered in 2024.

Investigations have been completed in 92 cases, 125 cases have been suspended, 15 cases have been transferred to other agencies, and investigations are ongoing in 55 cases.