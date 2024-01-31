Internal Affairs bodies solve 64.6 percent of crimes in 2023

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan summarized the results of operational and service work of internal affairs bodies for 2023. The press service of the ministry reported.

First Deputy Interior Minister Adylbek Biybosunov noted that the internal affairs bodies of the country «fully perform the work aimed at fighting crime, maintaining public order, prevention of crime and establishing the rule of law.»

«Over the past three years, more than 350 vehicles have been transferred to the internal affairs bodies, more than 60 buildings have been constructed and about 200 have been repaired. These efforts are aimed at creating conditions for interior officers to clearly fulfill their duties,» he said.

The Deputy Minister noted that last year law enforcement agencies initiated 45,459 criminal cases, of which 43,145 were initiated by internal affairs bodies, which amounted to 94.9 percent of the total number. The percentage of crimes solved by internal affairs bodies reached 64.6 percent.