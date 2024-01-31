17:09
USD 89.32
EUR 96.66
RUB 1.00
English

Internal Affairs bodies solve 64.6 percent of crimes in 2023

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan summarized the results of operational and service work of internal affairs bodies for 2023. The press service of the ministry reported.

First Deputy Interior Minister Adylbek Biybosunov noted that the internal affairs bodies of the country «fully perform the work aimed at fighting crime, maintaining public order, prevention of crime and establishing the rule of law.»

«Over the past three years, more than 350 vehicles have been transferred to the internal affairs bodies, more than 60 buildings have been constructed and about 200 have been repaired. These efforts are aimed at creating conditions for interior officers to clearly fulfill their duties,» he said.

The Deputy Minister noted that last year law enforcement agencies initiated 45,459 criminal cases, of which 43,145 were initiated by internal affairs bodies, which amounted to 94.9 percent of the total number. The percentage of crimes solved by internal affairs bodies reached 64.6 percent.
link: https://24.kg/english/285512/
views: 137
Print
Related
Measures to prevent delinquencies, crimes to be stepped up in schools
Migrants from Kyrgyzstan commit more than 3,000 crimes in Russia
Ulan Niyazbekov: Number of crimes has decreased in Kyrgyzstan
Number of crimes committed by Kyrgyzstanis in Russia grows
392 crimes against children committed in Kyrgyzstan for three months
247 crimes involving foreigners registered in 2021
1,995 crimes solved in Kyrgyzstan with help of surveillance cameras
National Statistical Committee: Most of crimes committed by men
Resident of Chui region stabs foreigner with knife out of jealousy
At least 228 different crimes registered in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Popular
Snow and frost expected in Bishkek next week Snow and frost expected in Bishkek next week
Kyrgyzstanis refuse vaccinations more often Kyrgyzstanis refuse vaccinations more often
Kara-Suu market will be transferred to state ownership - Kamchybek Tashiev Kara-Suu market will be transferred to state ownership - Kamchybek Tashiev
All flights delayed at Osh airport due to fog All flights delayed at Osh airport due to fog
31 January, Wednesday
17:05
Printing house producing extremist materials discovered in Issyk-Kul region Printing house producing extremist materials discovered...
16:11
Issue of preferential loans to farmers in Kyrgyzstan to begin in February
15:56
Internal Affairs bodies solve 64.6 percent of crimes in 2023
15:38
More than 100 Kyrgyzstanis queue up for free kidney transplant
15:32
Liquidation of Kamchi Kolbaev: Prosecutor General comments on special operation