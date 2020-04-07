10:43
17 citizens of Kyrgyzstan return from Yekaterinburg

At least 17 citizens of Kyrgyzstan returned from Yekaterinburg (Russia). The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

They reportedly arrived yesterday by a charter flight to Manas airport.

«Two people from among the arrived were sent to the hospital of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, three — to the Infectious Diseases Hospital, and the rest — to the observation unit,» the center said.

It is known that Samat Kurmankulov, the Head of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region, returned to homeland by this flight. He was in Russia for treatment and rehabilitation after being injured during storm of the residence of former president Almazbek Atambayev in Koi-Tash village.

The plane of Ural Airlines took off for Yekaterinburg with 35 passengers — citizens of Russia.
