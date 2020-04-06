17:57
Family of Kyrgyzstani died at construction site in Moscow to get compensation

A fire broke out in a tent for workers at a construction site in Troitsky district and Novomoskovsky Administrative District of Moscow on the night of April 4-5 due to failure of a heating stove. The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia reported.

Citizen of Kyrgyzstan died from carbon monoxide poisoning as a result of the fire. The deceased was identified and contact with his relatives was established.

«Based on the results of negotiations between the Embassy’s staff and the Representative Office of the State Migration Service with the employer in the presence of relatives of the deceased, an agreement was reached on covering the costs of funeral and payment of compensation,» the Embassy’s press service said.

Relatives will choose a burial place. At the same time, the diplomatic mission reminded that air traffic between Kyrgyzstan and Russia has been suspended.

Authorities of Moscow decided to secure themselves against the spread of coronavirus in Russia — construction of a special infectious diseases center was launched in Troitsky and Novomoskovsky Administrative Districts, which, if necessary, can admit several hundreds of patients. The clinic will be erected as soon as possible according to a scheme similar to that used in Wuhan, China. Citizens of Kyrgyzstan are also involved in its construction.
