13:23
USD 84.87
EUR 91.65
RUB 1.10
English

One more patient recovers from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

As of today, 10 people have recovered from coronavirus and have been discharged from hospitals (1 person for a day) in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Health reported.

In addition, other 23 people are being prepared for discharge from hospitals. They tested positive for coronavirus, but their symptoms are different. Some of them have only fever, the others have absolutely no signs of illness.

«If PCR test confirms coronavirus, we place the person in hospital and observe his or her condition for 14 days. This is done including those who do not have any signs of coronavirus. By the end of this period, the PCR test is taken again. If it shows a negative result, we discharge the person from hospital. But we observe them at home for 14 days,» the ministry told.

As of today, there are 216 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan, 9 of them are medical workers. Four people have died.
link: https://24.kg/english/149301/
views: 95
Print
Related
Two more people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
69 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus grows by 72,000 people for a day
Coronavirus self-diagnosis hotline launched in Bishkek
Health Ministry to conduct investigation on chief physician of Ala-Buka hospital
Quarantine zone expanded in Bishkek
Another infected with coronavirus dies in Kyrgyzstan
5 kits of test systems for PCR diagnostic of coronavirus delivered to Kyrgyzstan
Infected with coronavirus contacted 5,000 people in Kyrgyzstan
Five patients with coronavirus are in intensive care units in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
14 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 14 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Five more coronavirus cases confirmed in Kyrgyzstan, 14 for 24 hours Five more coronavirus cases confirmed in Kyrgyzstan, 14 for 24 hours
Quarantine zone expanded in Bishkek Quarantine zone expanded in Bishkek
Another infected with coronavirus dies in Kyrgyzstan Another infected with coronavirus dies in Kyrgyzstan
6 April, Monday
13:13
Ambulance turns over in Bishkek, team of doctors hospitalized Ambulance turns over in Bishkek, team of doctors hospit...
12:42
One more patient recovers from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
12:28
Body of missing student found in lake in Issyk-Kul region
12:16
Police find decomposed body in Issyk-Kul region near Khan-Teniri camp
12:00
Bread, sugar, potatoes rise in price in Bishkek