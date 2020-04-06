Coronavirus self-diagnosis hotline launched in Bishkek

Algorithm for early diagnosis of coronavirus «Patient — call center — healthcare system» has been launched today in Bishkek. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

From now on city residents can receive prompt medical advice on self-diagnosis by calling the Ministry of Health hotline 118. Doctors will interview directly over the phone, find out in detail the well-being of a city resident, and fill out a questionnaire specially developed by specialists.

One needs to call doctors, if he or she has arrived from other countries in the last 30 days, has visited epidemiologically disadvantaged regions of the country. People have to call doctors, if they had close contact with a COVID-19 patient or the person was at observation unit or in home quarantine under medical supervision. In addition, a fever, cough, shortness of breath can become a reason for the call.

In case of threat of infection, mobile medical teams consisting of a doctor, epidemiologist and laboratory assistant will come to the place.

«They will take an express test directly at home. According to the results of the express test, the patient is isolated at home until the results of the PCR analysis are obtained. Law enforcement agencies will ensure safety,» the City Hall told.

In addition, a mobile application has been developed for recording the movements of quarantined citizens with a daily health profile. Every quarantined citizen is also under SMART control. The self-diagnosis hotline will work from 8.00 to 19.00.

There are 147 confirmed coronavirus facts in Kyrgyzstan as of today. Two people died, nine recovered.