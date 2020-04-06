10:21
USD 84.87
EUR 91.65
RUB 1.10
English

Coronavirus self-diagnosis hotline launched in Bishkek

Algorithm for early diagnosis of coronavirus «Patient — call center — healthcare system» has been launched today in Bishkek. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

From now on city residents can receive prompt medical advice on self-diagnosis by calling the Ministry of Health hotline 118. Doctors will interview directly over the phone, find out in detail the well-being of a city resident, and fill out a questionnaire specially developed by specialists.

One needs to call doctors, if he or she has arrived from other countries in the last 30 days, has visited epidemiologically disadvantaged regions of the country. People have to call doctors, if they had close contact with a COVID-19 patient or the person was at observation unit or in home quarantine under medical supervision. In addition, a fever, cough, shortness of breath can become a reason for the call.

In case of threat of infection, mobile medical teams consisting of a doctor, epidemiologist and laboratory assistant will come to the place.

«They will take an express test directly at home. According to the results of the express test, the patient is isolated at home until the results of the PCR analysis are obtained. Law enforcement agencies will ensure safety,» the City Hall told.

In addition, a mobile application has been developed for recording the movements of quarantined citizens with a daily health profile. Every quarantined citizen is also under SMART control. The self-diagnosis hotline will work from 8.00 to 19.00.

There are 147 confirmed coronavirus facts in Kyrgyzstan as of today. Two people died, nine recovered.
link: https://24.kg/english/149274/
views: 81
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus grows by 72,000 people for a day
Health Ministry to conduct investigation on chief physician of Ala-Buka hospital
Quarantine zone expanded in Bishkek
Another infected with coronavirus dies in Kyrgyzstan
5 kits of test systems for PCR diagnostic of coronavirus delivered to Kyrgyzstan
Infected with coronavirus contacted 5,000 people in Kyrgyzstan
Five patients with coronavirus are in intensive care units in Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 1.2 million people
21 coronavirus patients treated at Republican Infectious Diseases Hospital
Employees of forestry agencies join disinfection in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Five more coronavirus cases confirmed in Kyrgyzstan, 14 for 24 hours Five more coronavirus cases confirmed in Kyrgyzstan, 14 for 24 hours
14 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 14 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Quarantine zone expanded in Bishkek Quarantine zone expanded in Bishkek
Another infected with coronavirus dies in Kyrgyzstan Another infected with coronavirus dies in Kyrgyzstan
6 April, Monday
10:08
Number of infected with coronavirus grows by 72,000 people for a day Number of infected with coronavirus grows by 72,000 peo...
09:59
Coronavirus self-diagnosis hotline launched in Bishkek
09:43
Kubatbek Boronov: We need to pay attention to newly built quarters
09:21
Health Ministry to conduct investigation on chief physician of Ala-Buka hospital
09:12
Kyrgyzstani dies in fire in Moscow
5 April, Sunday
15:58
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan tested for coronavirus after trip to south
14:47
Quarantine zone expanded in Bishkek
14:31
Four drivers from Kyrgyzstan hospitalized with coronavirus in Kazakhstan