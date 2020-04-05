14:33
USD 84.87
EUR 91.65
RUB 1.10
English

Another infected with coronavirus dies in Kyrgyzstan

Patient with confirmed COVID-19 died today in Nookat Territorial Hospital of Osh region. The Emergency Response Center reports.

The patient was 80 years old.

«The patient arrived from abroad and was placed in observation unit, followed by treatment as it was clinically indicated. The patient was consulted by leading specialists of the republic, underwent appropriate treatment. However, he had a sharp deterioration in the condition with signs of acute myocardial infarction. Despite the ongoing intensive care, the patient died,» the center said.

As of today, there are 147 confirmed coronavirus cases, 9 of them are medical workers. Two people died, 9 recovered.
link: https://24.kg/english/149233/
views: 117
Print
Related
5 kits of test systems for PCR diagnostic of coronavirus delivered to Kyrgyzstan
Infected with coronavirus contacted 5,000 people in Kyrgyzstan
Five patients with coronavirus are in intensive care units in Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 1.2 million people
21 coronavirus patients treated at Republican Infectious Diseases Hospital
Employees of forestry agencies join disinfection in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan gets on Google website tracking movement of quarantined people
Three new coronavirus cases confirmed in Kyrgyzstan
At least 15 doctors under observation in Jalal-Abad region
Three more people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Five more coronavirus cases confirmed in Kyrgyzstan, 14 for 24 hours Five more coronavirus cases confirmed in Kyrgyzstan, 14 for 24 hours
Quarantine zone expanded in Bishkek Quarantine zone expanded in Bishkek
14 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 14 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Four more coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan Four more coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
5 April, Sunday
14:31
Four drivers from Kyrgyzstan hospitalized with coronavirus in Kazakhstan Four drivers from Kyrgyzstan hospitalized with coronavi...
14:16
Another infected with coronavirus dies in Kyrgyzstan
14:02
Kyrgyzstan announces online talent contest
13:53
5 kits of test systems for PCR diagnostic of coronavirus delivered to Kyrgyzstan
13:00
Infected with coronavirus contacted 5,000 people in Kyrgyzstan