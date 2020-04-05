Another infected with coronavirus dies in Kyrgyzstan

Patient with confirmed COVID-19 died today in Nookat Territorial Hospital of Osh region. The Emergency Response Center reports.

The patient was 80 years old.

«The patient arrived from abroad and was placed in observation unit, followed by treatment as it was clinically indicated. The patient was consulted by leading specialists of the republic, underwent appropriate treatment. However, he had a sharp deterioration in the condition with signs of acute myocardial infarction. Despite the ongoing intensive care, the patient died,» the center said.

As of today, there are 147 confirmed coronavirus cases, 9 of them are medical workers. Two people died, 9 recovered.