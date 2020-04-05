Infected with coronavirus contacted 5,000 people in Kyrgyzstan

Patients with coronavirus have contacted 5,000 people in Kyrgyzstan. The Minister of Health Sabirzhan Abdikarimov told at a briefing.

According to him, 548 people of the total number are the closest people.

«At least 1,454 people are in observation units, 247 — in Bishkek, 79 — in Chui region, 30 — in Osh city, 246 — in Osh region, 189 — in Jalal-Abad, 468 — in Batken region, 77 — in Naryn region, 30 — in Talas region, and 91 — in Issyk-Kul region. As of today, 10,157 have been tested for coronavirus, 147 of them tested positive,» Sabirzhan Abdikarimov said.

As of today, there are 147 confirmed coronavirus cases, 9 of them are medical workers. One person died, 9 recovered.