Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 1.2 million people

As of today, the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus has reached 1,202,827 globally. Online map developed by scientists says.

For a day, the figure grew by 102,890 people. At least 1,200,000 cases were registered outside China, and in the republic itself — 82,574.

The highest number of the infected is in the USA (312,076), Spain (126,168), Italy (124,632), Germany (96,092), France (90,848) and Iran (55,743).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 181 countries.

The number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 246,000 people. During the day, the figure grew by 20,283 people.

At least 64,771 people died from the virus (growth by 5,870 people for a day), including 15,362 people — in Italy, 11,947 — in Spain and 7,560 — in France.

At least 147 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, 531 cases — in Kazakhstan, 266 — in Uzbekistan. All these states have closed their borders to prevent spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.