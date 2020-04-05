13:02
USD 84.87
EUR 91.65
RUB 1.10
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 1.2 million people

As of today, the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus has reached 1,202,827 globally. Online map developed by scientists says.

For a day, the figure grew by 102,890 people. At least 1,200,000 cases were registered outside China, and in the republic itself — 82,574.

The highest number of the infected is in the USA (312,076), Spain (126,168), Italy (124,632), Germany (96,092), France (90,848) and Iran (55,743).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 181 countries.

The number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 246,000 people. During the day, the figure grew by 20,283 people.

At least 64,771 people died from the virus (growth by 5,870 people for a day), including 15,362 people — in Italy, 11,947 — in Spain and 7,560 — in France.

At least 147 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, 531 cases — in Kazakhstan, 266 — in Uzbekistan. All these states have closed their borders to prevent spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.

  • The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.
link: https://24.kg/english/149218/
views: 118
Print
Related
Infected with coronavirus contacted 5,000 people in Kyrgyzstan
Five patients with coronavirus are in intensive care units in Kyrgyzstan
21 coronavirus patients treated at Republican Infectious Diseases Hospital
Employees of forestry agencies join disinfection in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan gets on Google website tracking movement of quarantined people
Three new coronavirus cases confirmed in Kyrgyzstan
At least 15 doctors under observation in Jalal-Abad region
Three more people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Doctors infected with coronavirus worked in Bishkek, Osh, Jalal-Abad
Six Kyrgyzstanis infected with coronavirus are in intensive care units
Popular
Five more coronavirus cases confirmed in Kyrgyzstan, 14 for 24 hours Five more coronavirus cases confirmed in Kyrgyzstan, 14 for 24 hours
Quarantine zone expanded in Bishkek Quarantine zone expanded in Bishkek
Four more coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan Four more coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
14 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 14 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
5 April, Sunday
13:00
Infected with coronavirus contacted 5,000 people in Kyrgyzstan Infected with coronavirus contacted 5,000 people in Kyr...
12:16
Five patients with coronavirus are in intensive care units in Kyrgyzstan
12:00
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 1.2 million people
11:48
21 coronavirus patients treated at Republican Infectious Diseases Hospital
11:32
Employees of forestry agencies join disinfection in Kyrgyzstan
4 April, Saturday
18:44
15 Kyrgyzstanis transported to homeland from India
18:34
Over 670,000 Kyrgyzstanis get pensions in Kyrgyzstan