List of goods with duty-free import into EAEU expanded

The Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission approved a list of critical imported goods. Press service of the EEC reported.

The decision was made to minimize the negative economic consequences of the spread of coronavirus and prevent a shortage of socially important goods in the EAEU countries. Critical imported goods are exempted from import customs duties when imported into the states of the Eurasian Economic Union from April 1 to June 30, 2020 inclusive.

The list of products includes potatoes, onions, garlic, cabbage, carrots, bell peppers, rye, long-grain rice, buckwheat, juices and finished products for baby food, as well as endoscopes, non-contact thermometers, disposable pipettes, mobile disinfection units.

In addition, the list of products used for production of medicines, as well as medical products, has been expanded. It includes thermal bags, films for sealing bottles, medical freezers. They are to be imported duty-free from March 16 to September 30, 2020 on condition of confirmation of intended use of such goods.

«In a matter of days, we worked out the lists together with the governments of the countries and authorized national departments. It is necessary to take into account the changing demand of both the population and medical organizations. It is important to respond quickly to new challenges,» Andrei Slepnev, Minister for Trade at the EEC, said.

The ECE Council decided to temporarily simplify the use of certificates of origin of form A issued by developing and least developed countries. This will allow to use a paper or electronic copy of certificates and not to present their originals during customs declaration for six months.

According to Andrei Slepnev, «the measure taken will allow us to quickly adapt application of the EAEU Unified Tariff System of Preferences to the difficult conditions prevailing in connection with the spread of coronavirus, which will undoubtedly support preferential trade with countries in need of economic assistance and simplify the procedure for customs clearance of such goods.»
