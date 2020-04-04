Over 300 citizens of Kyrgyzstan stranded in Turkey

More than 300 citizens of Kyrgyzstan are stranded in Turkey. The Chairman of Zamandash Association, Zhenish Moldokmatov, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, people who underwent treatment, migrant workers, students, cannot return from Turkey to Kyrgyzstan.

«The situation is difficult in three cities — Istanbul, Ankara and Antalya. Those who underwent treatment did not have time to return to their homeland and were forced to take shelter in compatriots’ houses. The service sectors and other enterprises, where our migrants worked, have been closed. Students did not have time to leave the country, universities close hostels. Together with representatives of the diaspora, we are providing them assistance in form of products,» Zhenish Moldokmatov told.

According to him, negotiations are underway with the Republican Emergency Response Center on providing assistance to Kyrgyzstanis abroad.

According to the State Migration Service, there are about 30,000 citizens of Kyrgyzstan in Turkey.