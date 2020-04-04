17:15
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan leaves for Osh region

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev arrived in Osh region with a working trip. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet reported.

The head of Government left for south by a military transport plane with humanitarian aid consisting of personal protective equipment.

«During the working trip, Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev will visit Osh and Jalal-Abad regions, where he will check the work of sanitary quarantine posts, visit food and essential goods warehouses and will get acquainted with the progress of spring field works,» the message says.

As of today, there are 144 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan, one person died, nine recovered. At least 2,200 people contacted the infected.
