19:02
USD 84.80
EUR 101.99
RUB 1.11
English

Sadyr Japarov: Post of Prime Minister will be abolished

New Government has six months to show themselves. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov posted on his Telegram channel.

Related news
President Sadyr Japarov signs decrees on appointment of Cabinet members
He called on his compatriots to place confidence and be objective.

«The reforms will take at least six months. At this time, the new Cabinet of Ministers will be showing their work. Adoption of a new Constitution, new laws is expected. Reforms will be carried out on their basis. New, honest, professional staff will be selected based on the results of the competition. Let’s abolish the post of Prime Minister and duplicate government agencies. It takes time to go through this stage of reform,» Sadyr Japarov said.
link: https://24.kg/english/182363/
views: 75
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov: We have hard times ahead
Sadyr Japarov comments on new structure of Government
Head of Crocus Group congratulates Sadyr Japarov on taking office
Sadyr Japarov advocates for abolishment of all duplicate state bodies
Sadyr Japarov: Photos with me will not help to get a position
Sadyr Japarov promises all-round support to investors and business
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signs first five decrees
Russian analyst advises Japarov on sources of funds to restore economy
Sadyr Japarov and Vitaly Markelov discuss gas infrastructure development
Sadyr Japarov meets with heads of international organizations
Popular
New Government: what it looks like and what departments it consists of New Government: what it looks like and what departments it consists of
One of Bishkek universities organizes illegal migration of students from abroad One of Bishkek universities organizes illegal migration of students from abroad
Inflow of remittances from migrants decreases by $ 40 million for a month Inflow of remittances from migrants decreases by $ 40 million for a month
Kyrgyzstani convicted of terrorist activities in Yakutia Kyrgyzstani convicted of terrorist activities in Yakutia
4 February, Thursday
18:39
Sadyr Japarov: Post of Prime Minister will be abolished Sadyr Japarov: Post of Prime Minister will be abolished
18:27
Ulukbek Maripov fires his brother from post of head of Nookat district
18:20
Year 2020 ends with good indicators for financial system of Kyrgyzstan
18:08
Another criminal case initiated against head of Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan
16:16
Online student enrollment system to be launched in 5 more cities