Sadyr Japarov: Post of Prime Minister will be abolished

New Government has six months to show themselves. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov posted on his Telegram channel.

He called on his compatriots to place confidence and be objective.

«The reforms will take at least six months. At this time, the new Cabinet of Ministers will be showing their work. Adoption of a new Constitution, new laws is expected. Reforms will be carried out on their basis. New, honest, professional staff will be selected based on the results of the competition. Let’s abolish the post of Prime Minister and duplicate government agencies. It takes time to go through this stage of reform,» Sadyr Japarov said.