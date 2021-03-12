16:54
Prime Minister Ulukbek Maripov to pay working visit to Jalal-Abad, Osh regions

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov will visit Jalal-Abad and Osh regions. Press service of the Government reported.

Ulukbek Maripov will take part in the ceremony of laying a capsule at construction sites of a number of social facilities, get acquainted with activities of agricultural companies, and meet with farmers in Aravan district of Osh region.

The Prime Minister will get acquainted with the state of a number of social and infrastructure facilities and activities of some industrial enterprises in Jalal-Abad and Osh regions.
