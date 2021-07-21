15:36
Ulukbek Maripov leaves for Batken region

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Ulukbek Maripov left for Batken region on the instructions of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov. He will also visit Jalal-Abad region. Press service of the Government reported.

Ulukbek Maripov will get acquainted with the progress of works after the mudflows, the state of a number of infrastructure facilities and will meet with residents of areas affected by the natural disaster.

Earlier it was instructed to carry out the necessary emergency recovery work in a short time and in full.

In addition, the families of the killed as a result of mudflows will get financial assistance.
