Head of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan gets vaccinated together with wife

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov and his wife have been vaccinated against coronavirus at one of the vaccination centers in Bishkek. Press service of the Cabinet reported.

Ulukbek Maripov noted the importance of mass vaccination in the fight against the pandemic and urged citizens to get vaccinated.

«The Cabinet of Ministers is making every effort to provide citizens with vaccines against coronavirus, which are the most effective and safest way to protect against the virus. In the near future, we plan to receive additional supplies of vaccines from our foreign partners,» Ulukbek Maripov said.