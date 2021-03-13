Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan visits number of facilities in Jalal-Abad city

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov got acquainted with the work of the Children’s Psycho-Neurological Boarding House in Jalal-Abad city. Press service of the Government reports.

He thanked the staff for the care and love for the children under the care of the state.

The Prime Minister admitted that social workers have a small salary, but they continue to work.

«This is a very good deed; you are replacing parents for these children with special needs. I would like to note that we plan to increase the salaries of doctors in the near future. Some of you fall into this category. Whoever has the status of a teacher and social worker, your salary will be increased as well in the future. But the main thing for us now is the health of children who need care,» he said.

The boarding house received a certificate for 100,000 soms for the purchase of childcare products.

Then Ulukbek Maripov got acquainted with the state of the Family Medicine Center No. 1, where more than 1,500 citizens are served. The building was constructed about a hundred years ago and was found dangerous. However, since 2016 it has not been included in the list of new construction projects.

The Prime Minister instructed to study the issue of construction of a new building on the territory of the existing polyclinic, as well as to provide for the possibility of its construction in another convenient for the people place.

In addition, the official visited the city’s only Public Service Center, located on the first floor of a residential building. Due to the large flow of the population, queues are formed, which causes discontent among the residents. The prime minister instructed to carry out calculations for major repairs in the building proposed by the Jalal-Abad City Hall, where a plant was previously located.

Ulukbek Maripov was informed about the state of the M. Babkin school-gymnasium, which is also dilapidated. He instructed to find additional money for construction of a new building on the territory of the educational institution.