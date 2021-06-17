17:11
Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers Ulukbek Maripov ready to resign

«If the problem is in me, I’m ready to resign,» the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov said at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on agrarian policy, water resources and regional development.

He added that he always talked about readiness to resign. «I work day and night not for my pleasure. I do not avoid taking responsibility. I agree with your criticism. We are all to blame. You demand money for capital investments, but we don’t have enough funds. There is not enough water. We work around the clock. The situation can not be changed through replacement of prime minister every six months and mutual accusations, it cannot be resolved in such a way,» Ulukbek Maripov said.

Earlier, a number of deputies proposed to express a vote of no confidence in the head of the Cabinet. They were also outraged by the fact that the official did not come to the meeting of the Parliament. The first on the agenda was the issue of the anti-crisis program of the Cabinet of Ministers and the current situation with irrigation water in the regions of the republic.
