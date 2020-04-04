17:15
Three more people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

Three patients who recovered from coronavirus have been discharged today from the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital in Bishkek and Aksy Territorial Hospital. The Republican Emergency Response Center on combating COVID-19 reported.

These are 24-year-old and 25-year-old men, as well as a 45-year-old woman. The condition of the patients is assessed as satisfactory, a repeated test showed a negative result.

In total, nine people have been discharged from hospitals with negative results.

Recall, nine cases of coronavirus among medical personnel in the Kyrgyz Republic were reported today.

As of today, there are 144 confirmed coronavirus cases in the republic, one person died, six recovered. At least 2,200 people contacted the infected.
