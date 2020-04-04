Arrivals from other regions placed under observation in Batken

Arrivals from other regions of Kyrgyzstan are examined in Batken. Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region informed 24.kg news agency.

A lot of people come to the region from Bishkek and Osh region. Many internal migrants return home, and some — with the intention of staying there during quarantine.

«All arrivals undergo examination at the entrance to the region, then they are taken to an observation unit, where they stay under medical supervision for 3-4 days. Not only arrivals from abroad, but also from other regions of the republic are in observation units. We have prepared 766 places for it,» Office of the Plenipotentiary Representative reported.

Three cases of coronavirus were detected in the region; one woman was discharged from hospital yesterday.