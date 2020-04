At least 14 new coronavirus cases have been registered in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Chief of the Emergency Response Center of the Ministry of Health Kasymbek Mambetov told at a briefing.

According to him, 1 case was detected in Bishkek, 2- in Osh, 5- in Osh region, 6 — in Jalal-Abad.

As of today, there are 144 confirmed coronavirus cases, one person died, six people recovered. At least 2,200 people contacted the infected.