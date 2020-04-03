Asian Development Bank to allocate $ 200,000 to Kyrgyzstan

The Asian Development Bank has approved emergency medical assistance in the amount of $ 200,000 to help the Kyrgyz Republic purchase medicines and equipment. ADB Office in the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

The Asian Development Bank will provide additional grants and loans to fill the funding gap, strengthen the country’s health care system and increase its ability to respond to the pandemic.

ADB also conducts research in conjunction with the UN Development Program on the impact of COVID-19 on poor and vulnerable communities.

On March 18, 2020, ADB announced an initial package of about $ 6.5 billion to meet the urgent needs of its developing member countries, including the Kyrgyz Republic, in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization is ready to provide further financial assistance and recommendations, as required by the situation.

Recall, a telephone conversation took place today between the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov and the President of the Asian Development Bank Masatsugu Asakawa.