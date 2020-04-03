ADB promises Kyrgyzstan to help mitigate crisis

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov had a telephone conversation with the President of the Asian Development Bank, Masatsugu Asakawa, today. Press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The parties discussed current areas of bilateral cooperation.

The head of state noted the positive experience of joint cooperation with ADB and expressed gratitude for support provided to Kyrgyzstan in the development of the economy, including in the fight against the spread of coronavirus and its consequences.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed that the current situation related to the spread of coronavirus and a slowdown in business activity in the world requires consolidation of efforts and implementation of joint anti-crisis measures.

ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa noted that the coronavirus pandemic is a serious threat to public health and the economies of Asia and the world.

The Asian Development Bank will consider all options to help mitigate the socioeconomic consequences of the spread of the disease.

Masatsugu Asakawa noted that, in addition to budget support, ADB is considering the possibility of providing grant assistance to socially vulnerable groups of the population that have been affected by coronavirus. In addition, the possibility of providing support to small and medium-sized businesses is being considered.