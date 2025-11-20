ADB to invest over $10 billion in Central Asian countries

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has announced plans to invest more than $10 billion by 2030 to support projects and initiatives under the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) program—an important step toward building a digitally connected and sustainable region. The Ministry of Economy reported.

«CAREC’s vision is clear to us: a region that is economically and environmentally resilient, socially inclusive, and digitally interconnected. These projects will help deepen integration, enhance resilience, and promote shared growth,» ADB President Masato Kanda emphasized.

The statement was made during the 24th CAREC Ministerial Conference, where participants also approved midterm reviews of key strategies, covering transport, trade, and digital development.

These strategies serve as a «roadmap» for strengthening regional connectivity, promoting trade diversification, and accelerating digitalization through investments in green infrastructure, smart mobility, and harmonized regulation. These efforts align with ADB’s work to support inclusive, sustainable, and stable growth across the region, which includes countries of the Caucasus, Central, East, and South Asia.

Significant progress was highlighted in simplifying trade procedures and modernizing borders, including the approval of «Regional Improvement of Border Services within Almaty—Bishkek Economic Corridor» project. The initiative will modernize three border crossings between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, making them more resilient and energy-efficient.