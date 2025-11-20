21:13
USD 87.45
EUR 100.75
RUB 1.09
English

ADB to invest over $10 billion in Central Asian countries

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has announced plans to invest more than $10 billion by 2030 to support projects and initiatives under the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) program—an important step toward building a digitally connected and sustainable region. The Ministry of Economy reported.

«CAREC’s vision is clear to us: a region that is economically and environmentally resilient, socially inclusive, and digitally interconnected. These projects will help deepen integration, enhance resilience, and promote shared growth,» ADB President Masato Kanda emphasized.

The statement was made during the 24th CAREC Ministerial Conference, where participants also approved midterm reviews of key strategies, covering transport, trade, and digital development.

These strategies serve as a «roadmap» for strengthening regional connectivity, promoting trade diversification, and accelerating digitalization through investments in green infrastructure, smart mobility, and harmonized regulation. These efforts align with ADB’s work to support inclusive, sustainable, and stable growth across the region, which includes countries of the Caucasus, Central, East, and South Asia.

Significant progress was highlighted in simplifying trade procedures and modernizing borders, including the approval of «Regional Improvement of Border Services within Almaty—Bishkek Economic Corridor» project. The initiative will modernize three border crossings between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, making them more resilient and energy-efficient.
link: https://24.kg/english/351715/
views: 97
Print
Related
Adylbek Kasymaliev discusses economy and green energy with ADB President
ADB President voices support for Kyrgyzstan’s green energy, transport projects
Central Asian countries agree on mutual recognition of higher education diplomas
Adylbek Kasymaliev: Kyrgyzstan is ready to become regional hub within CAREC
Kyrgyzstan proposes creating Central Asian Guarantee Fund with office in Bishkek
Asian Development Bank President arrives in Kyrgyzstan
ADB to allocate $56.4 million to Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan for emergency response
Central Asia’s role as strategic space between major markets is growing
Consultative meeting of Presidents of CA countries: Number of documents signed
Sadyr Japarov invites Presidents of Central Asian countries to World Nomad Games
Popular
Edil Baisalov states attempts to fuel anti-China sentiment Edil Baisalov states attempts to fuel anti-China sentiment
Energy Ministry approves standard for gas losses for Gazprom Kyrgyzstan Energy Ministry approves standard for gas losses for Gazprom Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov calls controversy over foreign workers an election provocation Sadyr Japarov calls controversy over foreign workers an election provocation
Osh has highest inflation rate among Kyrgyzstan's regions—9 percent Osh has highest inflation rate among Kyrgyzstan's regions—9 percent
20 November, Thursday
20:38
ADB to invest over $10 billion in Central Asian countries ADB to invest over $10 billion in Central Asian countri...
20:27
Sadyr Japarov awards CSTO Secretary General with Dostuk Order
20:21
Kyrgyzstan’s U17 futsal team loses friendly match to Spain
20:16
Turkey to host COP31 Climate Summit in 2026
20:11
SCNS uncovers illegal issuance of fake transcripts at Razzakov KSTU