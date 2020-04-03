Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan develops 400 electronic textbooks

The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan has developed about 400 electronic textbooks for students. The head of the ministry Kanybek Isakov told at a briefing.

According to him, 210 teachers took online learning for schoolchildren courses.

«Teachers have been trained in work with Zoom, WhatsApp, and social media. We’ll record video lessons; they will be available on YouTube. The video lessons last 30 minutes. Lessons for schoolchildren will be broadcast on television. We will draw up a schedule for students of all ages,» Kanybek Isakov told.

Recall, all educational institutions of Kyrgyzstan switched to distance learning due to the state of emergency and emergency situation declared in the country.