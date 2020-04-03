Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 1 million people

As of today, the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus has reached 1,015,709 globally. Online map developed by scientists says.

For a day, the figure grew by 79,892 people. At least 1,000,000 cases were registered outside China, and in the republic itself — 82,443.

The highest number of infected is in the USA (245,213), Italy (115,242), Spain (112,065), Germany (84,794), France (59,929) and Iran (50,468).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 181 countries.

The number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 211,000 people. During the day, the figure grew by 17,645 people.

At least 53,069 people died from the virus (growth by 5,838 people for a day), including 13,915 people — in Italy, 10,348 — in Spain and 5,387 — in France.

At least 130 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, 435 cases — in Kazakhstan, 205 — in Uzbekistan. All these states have closed their borders to prevent spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.