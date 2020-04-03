China donates 21,000 express coronavirus tests to Kyrgyzstan

The government of China donated 21,000 SARS CoV-2 antibody test reagents to Kyrgyzstan for express diagnosis of coronavirus. The Republican Emergency Response Center of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The express tests will allow to detect presence of coronavirus within 20 minutes.

«In case of a positive serological reaction, a PCR test will be mandatory carried out. Such tests have shown positive experience in the diagnosis of the novel coronavirus in China, South Korea and other countries,» the statement says.

As of today, there are 125 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan. At least 1,900 people had contact with the infected.