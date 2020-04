Nine new cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

Four patients are in serious condition, one — on mechanical ventilation.

«One patient died yesterday in Nookat Territorial Hospital in Osh region. He arrived from abroad, he was 61 years old. The patient had serious concomitant diseases,» the center said.

As of today, there are 125 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan. At least 1, 900 people had contact with the infected.