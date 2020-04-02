Food suppliers obtain 2,700 passes in Bishkek

Food suppliers and food delivery services have been issued 2,700 passes. Commandant of the capital, Almazbek Orozaliev, told at a briefing.

According to him, this is enough for the city. «We conducted an analysis, monitored everything. Yes, there are problems on the outskirts of Bishkek, the City Hall and associations of domestic manufacturers gave instructions to fix everything,» Almazbek Orozaliev said.

As of today, there are 116 confirmed coronavirus facts in Kyrgyzstan. At least 1,900 people contacted the infected. Five patients with coronavirus are in intensive care units, two of them are in critical condition on mechanical ventilation.