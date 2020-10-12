Sooronbai Jeenbekov re-imposes state of emergency in Bishkek

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov re-imposed the state of emergency in Bishkek. Press service of the head of state reported.

The corresponding decree has been signed.

«The decision is due to the fact that the Parliament did not consider the issue of the previously introduced state of emergency on the territory of the capital within three days,» the press service noted.

In connection with the continuing situation associated with violence and the threat to the life and health of people resulting from mass riots, in accordance with Article 15, Paragraph 2 Part 9 of Article 64 of the Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic and Articles 3, 4, 7, 8 of the Constitutional Law of the Kyrgyz Republic on the State of Emergency solely in the interests of ensuring the protection of the life and health of citizens, their safety, as well as in order to quickly stabilize the socio-political situation, establish public order in the territory of the city of Bishkek, it is decided:

To introduce a state of emergency on the territory of Bishkek for the period from 20:00 on October 12, 2020 to 7:00 on October 19, 2020.

To appoint the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Almazbek Orozaliev as the Commandant of Bishkek, establish a commandant’s office on the territory of Bishkek city to ensure the state of emergency.

Activities of political parties, public organizations, mass movements, independent associations of citizens that prevent normalization of the situation are suspended.

The decree is sent to the Parliament and comes into force from the moment of signing.

The first decree on imposing the state of emergency was signed by the President on October 9, but was not approved by the Parliament.