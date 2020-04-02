At least 15,000 people need financial assistance in Bishkek. The Commandant of the capital, Almazbek Orozaliev, told at a briefing.

According to him, the Bishkek City Hall has compiled a list. «We receive a lot of questions about the needy, who have run out of food and medicine. We have compiled a list of 15,000 people who really need assistance. Work in this direction is underway,» Almazbek Orozaliev told.

As of today, there are 116 confirmed coronavirus facts in Kyrgyzstan. At least 1,900 people contacted the infected. Five patients with coronavirus are in intensive care units, two of them are in critical condition on mechanical ventilation.