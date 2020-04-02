16:31
USD 82.20
EUR 90.07
RUB 1.04
English

At least 15,000 people need financial assistance in Bishkek

At least 15,000 people need financial assistance in Bishkek. The Commandant of the capital, Almazbek Orozaliev, told at a briefing.

According to him, the Bishkek City Hall has compiled a list. «We receive a lot of questions about the needy, who have run out of food and medicine. We have compiled a list of 15,000 people who really need assistance. Work in this direction is underway,» Almazbek Orozaliev told.

As of today, there are 116 confirmed coronavirus facts in Kyrgyzstan. At least 1,900 people contacted the infected. Five patients with coronavirus are in intensive care units, two of them are in critical condition on mechanical ventilation.
link: https://24.kg/english/148940/
views: 84
Print
Related
Food suppliers obtain 2,700 passes in Bishkek
All residents of Issyk-Kul village isolated due to home quarantine violators
Children's playgrounds, outdoor workout sites closed in Bishkek
State of emergency in Bishkek: City Hall opens additional hotlines
Kyrgyzstanis to be fined for breaking curfew, not wearing face mask
Commandant’s office of Bishkek issues passes in three colors
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan to provide assistance to citizens in need
At least 150 curfew violators detained in Kyrgyzstan
At least 117 sanitary-quarantine posts, roadblocks set up in Bishkek
Center of Bishkek city closed for disinfection (map)
Popular
China announces end of epidemic China announces end of epidemic
26 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan 26 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
Foreigners to be able to leave Kyrgyzstan without exit visas until May 1 Foreigners to be able to leave Kyrgyzstan without exit visas until May 1
13 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 13 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
2 April, Thursday
16:18
Humanitarian aid from Uzbekistan delivered to Bishkek Humanitarian aid from Uzbekistan delivered to Bishkek
16:09
Sooronbai Jeenbekov sends message to UN Secretary-General
16:02
Two sellers fined for basic products overpricing
15:54
Food suppliers obtain 2,700 passes in Bishkek
15:44
At least 15,000 people need financial assistance in Bishkek