First two models of automatic disinfection tunnels for vehicles and pedestrians were produced at a Bishkek workshop. Businessman Zhoodar Saidilkanov posted on his Facebook page.

The entrepreneur will hand over the equipment free of charge to the Republican Emergency Response Center on combating COVID-19.

«We also plan to start production of enclosed, non-contact booths for taking coronavirus tests,» Zhoodar Saidilkanov told.