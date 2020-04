A local entrepreneur presented an ambulance to the General Center of Doctors of Kulunda village in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center for combatting coronavirus reported.

Related news Two infected with coronavirus are in critical condition in Kyrgyzstan

The cost of the vehicle is $ 15,000. «In addition, the businessman helped with money in the amount of 100,000 soms for the purchase of personal protective equipment,» the center said.

The state continues to ask donors for assistance to fight against coronavirus.

As of today, there are 116 confirmed coronavirus facts in Kyrgyzstan. At least 1,900 people contacted the infected. Five patients with coronavirus are in intensive care units, two of them are in critical condition on mechanical ventilation.