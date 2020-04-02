Kyrgyzstan continues to ask donors for assistance

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov had a telephone conversation with the World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia Cyril Muller. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The parties discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation and joint measures to combat coronavirus. Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted the need to unite efforts of the world community to prevent further spread of the virus.

They discussed the possibility of providing financial assistance to Kyrgyzstan for budget support in this situation.

Cyril Muller stressed that the World Bank, along with other international financial institutions, intends to make maximum efforts to overcome the consequences caused by coronavirus and to continue to assist in maintaining financial stability, restoring growth and development of economies of developing countries, including the Kyrgyz Republic.

As of today, there are 116 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan. A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.