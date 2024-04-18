Akylbek Japarov and World Bank to develop financial model of cooperation

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov and management of the World Bank Group agreed to develop a financial model of cooperation within the framework of the construction of Kambarata HPP 1. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Akylbek Japarov, on the sidelines of the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group in Washington, held meetings with the World Bank Regional Director for Economics and Finance Asad Alam, as well as with the World Bank Vice President for Human Development Mamta Murthi.

If the main topic of negotiations with Asad Alam was the issue of discussing the draft country economic memorandum and the partnership framework strategy, then with Mamta Murthi the head of the Cabinet discussed issues of cooperation in the social sphere, including education, healthcare and social protection.

As a result of the meetings, an agreement was reached to practically strengthen the partnership between Kyrgyzstan and the World Bank. In particular, the parties decided to develop a financial partnership model within the framework of construction of Kambarata HPP 1.