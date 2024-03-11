19:00
Foreign agents law: World Bank comments on appeal from NGOs

The World Bank Office in the Kyrgyz Republic commented to 24.kg news agency on a letter posted on the website of the Coalition for Human Rights in Development regarding the bill on «foreign representatives» (analogous to «foreign agent» law in the Russian legislation) officially known as the Draft Law «On Amendments to the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic «On Non-Commercial Organizations».

«The World Bank recognizes the critical role that civil society organizations play in enhancing accountability and transparency in countries. In monitoring the social and environmental impacts of investment projects, CSOs make an important contribution to poverty reduction and help to create lasting solutions for the people and planet,» the statement says.

We equally value the high importance of independent media and freedom of press.

The World Bank Office in the Kyrgyz Republic

«As a matter of policy, the World Bank does not intervene in the internal political or legal affairs of a country. We will continue monitoring the developments in the Kyrgyz Republic closely,» the Country Office said.

As it was reported earlier, in the joint letter a group of 15 organizations, including Bir Duino Kyrgyzstan, appealed to four international finance institutions (IFIs) to express serious concerns about the «foreign representatives» bill.

In the letter the organizations urge IFIs to take concrete actions and jointly call on the Kyrgyz authorities to:

  • Immediately withdraw the draft law on «foreign representatives», as well as the draft law on mass media, making it clear that these initiatives are contrary to the principles and objectives of the development assistance programmes of IFIs in the country and that their adoption could result in the reconsideration of these programmes.
  • Take concrete and effective measures to ensure that space for civil society and independent media remains open in the Kyrgyz Republic, in accordance with the recommendations of international human rights bodies.
  • Agree to the creation of a platform that includes, among others, members of independent civil society, for promoting cooperation to solve socially impactful problems in the country.

As the letter says, if adopted, the law will pose a serious threat to the success of development activities in Kyrgyzstan.

Оn February 22, deputies adopted amendments to the Law on NGOs in the second reading, which will introduce the concept of a «foreign representative» (analogous to a foreign agent in the Russian legislation). 64 parliament deputies supported it, 5 voted against.
