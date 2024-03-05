The World Bank is ready to allocate $500 million for the construction of Kambarata HPP 1. The Minister of Energy of Kyrgyzstan, Taalaibek Ibraev, announced this on the air of Birinchi Radio.

According to him, the World Bank has already allocated funds to update the feasibility study for the project. It was made in 2014, so there was a need to update it.

«We held a competition, 14 companies participated in it, and three were selected. We will open the financial proposals on March 11, 2024 and it will be clear who will update the feasibility study. After this, the project cost of construction of Kambar-Ata 1 will be known. In 2014 it was $2.9 billion. Ten years have passed, prices have grown. We made approximate calculations. The cost of the project will be $4-4.5 billion,» Taalaibek Ibraev said.