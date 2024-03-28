11:00
Cabinet Chairman Akylbek Japarov meets with World Bank delegation

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov met with the World Bank delegation led by Regional Director for Central Asia Tatiana Proskuryakova. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The parties discussed the progress of implementation of previously reached agreements and promising bilateral cooperation projects.

Akylbek Japarov noted the importance of high-quality implementation of the project for the construction of Kambarata HPP 1, which has broad economic, environmental, social benefits and prospects for both the country and the Central Asian region.

The parties discussed the upcoming «spring meetings» of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund in April 2024, as well as the upcoming Energy Forum in Austria in June.

In conclusion, Akylbek Japarov awarded the World Bank Country Manager for the Kyrgyz Republic, Naveed Hassan Naqvi, with a certificate of honor from the Cabinet of Ministers for his significant contribution to the social and economic development of the republic.
