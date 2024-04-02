15:06
World Bank allocates $52.4 million for landscape restoration in Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Finance and the World Bank signed a financing agreement on the project «Resilient Landscape Restoration in Kyrgyzstan» for a total amount of $52.4 million. The press service of the ministry reported.

According to its data, on the part of the Kyrgyz Republic the agreement was signed by the Minister of Finance Almaz Baketaev, and on the part of the World Bank — Regional Director for the Central Asia region Tatiana Proskuryakova.

«The project will focus on effective and sustainable monitoring of mudflows and glaciers to reduce their short- and long-term impact on livelihoods and land depletion,» it said.

The allocated funds will reduce the impact of climate change on natural disasters, reduce economic losses from mudflows and floods and increase the resilience of vulnerable communities, and will also protect more than 9,500 yards, 2,754 households, 7,828 hectares of farmland and many social facilities.
