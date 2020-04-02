10:26
USD 82.20
EUR 90.07
RUB 1.04
English

Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan receives 20,000 medical gloves

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) organized delivery of 20,000 medical gloves to the warehouse of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan. ADB Representative Office in Kyrgyzstan reported.

This is part of the emergency medical aid of the bank within the allocated $ 200,000. The funds have been approved to help Kyrgyzstan purchase medicines and equipment to support intensive care units in the country. The purchase was made through the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

«Additional assistance will be also provided through UNICEF to support procurement of equipment for hospitals and quarantine centers,» ADB stressed.

As of today, there are 116 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan. A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.
link: https://24.kg/english/148875/
views: 71
Print
Related
ADB allocates $ 200 mln to support supply chains in fight against COVID-19
Developing countries of Asia could lose up to $ 42 billion due to coronavirus
Asian Development Bank to allocate $ 2 million to fight coronavirus
ADB to allocate grant for additional financing of projects in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to get $ 50 million grant for diversification of economy
Public-Private Partnership Center to be opened in Kyrgyzstan at expense of ADB
Asian Development Bank to allocate money to fight floods and drought
$ 2 billion - cost of Kyrgyzstan’s adaptation to climate change
ADB: Government of Kyrgyzstan should develop disaster response capacity
ADB forecasts 4 percent GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan in 2019
Popular
China announces end of epidemic China announces end of epidemic
26 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan 26 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
Foreigners to be able to leave Kyrgyzstan without exit visas until May 1 Foreigners to be able to leave Kyrgyzstan without exit visas until May 1
13 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 13 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
2 April, Thursday
09:50
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan receives 20,000 medical gloves Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan receives 20,000 medical g...
09:40
Five more coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
09:11
Police officer detained for sale of special pass in Bishkek
09:02
Two more infected with coronavirus recovered in Ala-Buka
08:55
Aida Ismailova appointed Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan
1 April, Wednesday
19:17
At least 96,000 families need assistance in Kyrgyzstan
19:10
Tourism industry indices may drop to 80 percent in Kyrgyzstan
19:00
Number of domestic violence cases grows due to quarantine
17:29
1.8 million people may be left without work due to coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan