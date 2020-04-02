Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan receives 20,000 medical gloves

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) organized delivery of 20,000 medical gloves to the warehouse of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan. ADB Representative Office in Kyrgyzstan reported.

This is part of the emergency medical aid of the bank within the allocated $ 200,000. The funds have been approved to help Kyrgyzstan purchase medicines and equipment to support intensive care units in the country. The purchase was made through the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

«Additional assistance will be also provided through UNICEF to support procurement of equipment for hospitals and quarantine centers,» ADB stressed.

As of today, there are 116 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan. A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.