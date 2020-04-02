10:25
Aida Ismailova appointed Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan

Aida Ismailova was appointed the Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan for Social Issues. The corresponding decree was signed by the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbai Jeenbekov, on April 1.

By another decree, Sabirzhan Abdikarimov was appointed the Minister of Health.

The Parliament considered Ismailova and Abdikarimov’s candidacies for the posts of the Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Health and approved them.

Recall, Kosmosbek Cholponbaev was dismissed from the post of the Minister of Health, and Altynai Omurbekova — from the post of the Vice Prime Minister yesterday.
link: https://24.kg/english/148864/
views: 112
