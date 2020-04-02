10:25
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan endorses new members of Government

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan considered candidates for the posts of the Deputy Prime Minister Aida Ismailova and the Minister of Health Sabirzhan Abdikarimov.

Parliament members approved the new members of the Government.

At least 91 deputies voted for Aida Ismailova, 95 — for Sabirzhan Abdikarimov.

Speaker of the Parliament Dastanbek Dzhumabekov noted that Aida Ismailova has experience of work in relevant committees and she should apply it at the new post. He also expressed hope that the new members of the Cabinet would help the Government out of the current coronavirus situation.

The speaker also told that 4 million soms have been transferred to a special account to combat coronavirus. This is the monthly salary of the parliament members.

Recall, the President of Kyrgyzstan signed a decree on dismissal of the Minister of Health Kosmosbek Cholponbaev and the Deputy Prime Minister Altynai Omurbekova yesterday.
link: https://24.kg/english/148863/
views: 108
