17:40
USD 82.20
EUR 90.25
RUB 1.04
English

Decline in exports, imports and money transfers expected in Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Economy told about economic consequences of coronavirus for Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

Related news
Tigran Poghosyan about IMF assistance, impact of coronavirus on Kyrgyz economy
There will be a reduction in external supply and demand, worsening of trade terms with the countries that are the main trading partners of the republic, and a reduction in domestic demand due to a slowdown in economic activity caused by a reduction in investment inflows and remittances from labor migrants (total expenditures on final consumption and gross capital formation).

In addition, a decrease in household incomes, a growth of state budget deficit, an increase in spending on implementation of measures to combat coronavirus, and support for entrepreneurs and business entities that have temporarily suspended their activities are expected. There will be an increase in spending on targeted assistance to socially vulnerable segments of the population (low-income families), and stabilization of the economy.

Risk of rising prices and inflation growth also exists.

«Taking into account the state of emergency in some regions of the republic and influence of external factors on the economy, the Ministry of Economy prepared various scenarios. They provide for a reduction in consumption by 5.5 percent, imports — by 11.7 percent, exports — by 4.5 percent, and gross investment — by 3.6 percent. Decrease in remittances and return of part of migrants are possible. So, in January 2020, the net inflow (balance) of remittances from individuals amounted to $ 112.7 million and decreased by 14 percent compared to last year,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/148818/
views: 101
Print
Related
Bishkek City Hall forms headquarters for economic stability
Discouraging forecast: Prices in Kyrgyzstan to only grow in 2020
Results of 2019. Economy of Kyrgyzstan continues to depend on gold
Economic results 2019: Dependence on gold and Eurasian rules
Economy of Kyrgyzstan to grow by 3.4% annually in the next 2 years
September results. Gold mining keeps Kyrgyzstan’s economy afloat
Half a year results: Economy of Kyrgyzstan gets out of stagnation
March results. Dependence of Kyrgyzstan’s economy on gold persists
February results. Gold lifts economy of Kyrgyzstan up
January results. Kyrgyzstan's economy on a golden horse
Popular
China announces end of epidemic China announces end of epidemic
26 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan 26 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
Foreigners to be able to leave Kyrgyzstan without exit visas until May 1 Foreigners to be able to leave Kyrgyzstan without exit visas until May 1
13 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 13 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
1 April, Wednesday
17:29
1.8 million people may be left without work due to coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan 1.8 million people may be left without work due to cor...
17:22
Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan provides assistance to social institutions
16:45
Decline in exports, imports and money transfers expected in Kyrgyzstan
16:15
Vehicles allocated for transportation of doctors in Kyrgyzstan
15:55
Hospitals of Kyrgyzstan have 551 mechanical ventilators